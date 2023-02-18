Veritable L.P. Acquires 29,229 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,229 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ICLN stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

