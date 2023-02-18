Veritable L.P. Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $731,152.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,042,867.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,141,602 shares of company stock worth $765,562,498. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE WMT opened at $146.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.94. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

