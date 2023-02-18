Veritable L.P. Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,141,602 shares of company stock worth $765,562,498. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

