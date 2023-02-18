Veritable L.P. Sells 10,758 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 384,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,758 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 194.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

