Vertcoin Market Cap Hits $11.30 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.30 million and approximately $75,979.39 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000692 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,686.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00405336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00092361 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.46 or 0.00662162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00551569 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00173819 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,141,010 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.