Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

VCTR stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

In other news, CEO David Craig Brown bought 40,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $1,080,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,208,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,641,780.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 483.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

