Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.73-2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of down low-to-mid-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion. Vontier also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.57-0.62 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Vontier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Vontier from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.12. 1,105,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. Vontier has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at $341,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 13.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 24.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.