Voyager Token (VGX) One Day Volume Tops $18.79 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $143.17 million and approximately $18.79 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Voyager Token Profile
Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The official website for Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
