Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $111.21 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.09 or 0.00016574 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $111.21 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00044244 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029053 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001745 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018849 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00216082 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,681.51 or 0.99988050 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.10462481 USD and is up 5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $10,852,709.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.