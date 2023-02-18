Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $4.17 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $113.33 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $4.17 or 0.00016887 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00044179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029042 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001722 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00019004 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003998 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00215664 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,690.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.10462481 USD and is up 5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $10,852,709.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

