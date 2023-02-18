Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,081 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Stories

