Warburg Research Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €11.70 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €11.70 ($12.58) price objective on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.06) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

DIC Asset Trading Down 0.2 %

DIC Asset stock opened at €8.62 ($9.27) on Wednesday. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.00) and a 52 week high of €16.19 ($17.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.56.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

