Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Washington Federal Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $23.23.
Washington Federal Company Profile
