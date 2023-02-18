Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Washington Federal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $23.23.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

