Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Has $41.53 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 3.1% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $41,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 17.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 22.9% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $782.47.

Insider Activity at Equinix

Equinix Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX opened at $716.76 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $700.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $652.85. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.74 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 161.46%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

