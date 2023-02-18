Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Invests $7.66 Million in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLCO. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $14.24.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

