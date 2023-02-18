Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,366,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,523,000. Kite Realty Group Trust comprises about 1.8% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.62% of Kite Realty Group Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,817,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 81.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,098,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,781,000 after purchasing an additional 944,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at about $12,221,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,371.43%.

In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,927,725.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,927,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,888 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

