Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 770,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,777,000. Boston Properties makes up 4.3% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.49% of Boston Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.62. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BXP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

