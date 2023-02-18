Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) CFO Kyle Moran Sells 9,729 Shares

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $39,305.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,751 shares in the company, valued at $322,194.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:WVE opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $7.12.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
