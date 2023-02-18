Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $65.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.07.

Several research firms recently commented on W. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $120,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,115.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $120,099.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,115.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,712 shares of company stock worth $1,930,513. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W stock opened at $51.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.25. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $143.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.06.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.