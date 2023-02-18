Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bensler LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 978,255 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 18,954 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,359,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 79,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,711. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

