Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,149,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,539 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $46,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after buying an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $345,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,261 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,463,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,010,266. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

