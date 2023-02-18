Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $175.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $162.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.53 and its 200-day moving average is $153.45.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 8.4% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after purchasing an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ecolab by 122.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 18.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

