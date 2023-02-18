Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-$3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.35-3.53 EPS.

WELL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.00. Welltower has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 762.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

