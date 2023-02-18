Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.49.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$6.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$904.79 million and a PE ratio of 70.56. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$6.00 and a 1 year high of C$16.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.22.

In related news, Director Charles Main sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,000.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

