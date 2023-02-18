Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 44.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

