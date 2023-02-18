Western Asset Management Company LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Western Asset Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Option Care Health makes up about 0.5% of Western Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Western Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Option Care Health by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Option Care Health by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $29.38 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

