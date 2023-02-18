Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 11,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 28,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.38 million, a PE ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -0.44.

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens.

