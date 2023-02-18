Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Shares Down 3.8%

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). 297,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 289,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Wildcat Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £32.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.68.

Wildcat Petroleum Company Profile

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

