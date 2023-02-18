William Blair Comments on Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Leidos in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

NYSE LDOS opened at $101.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.62. Leidos has a 1 year low of $87.24 and a 1 year high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,393 shares of company stock worth $3,708,375 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,938,000 after buying an additional 532,591 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,137,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,047,000 after acquiring an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,914,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,038,000 after acquiring an additional 54,374 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,768,000 after acquiring an additional 124,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

