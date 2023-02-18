WOW-token (WOW) Tops One Day Volume of $9.66

WOW-token (WOW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $295.47 million and approximately $9.66 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.00 or 0.01294470 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005915 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000558 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013674 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00036233 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.23 or 0.01636275 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001233 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
