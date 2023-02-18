Wrapped BNB Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $126.64 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $126.64 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $316.10 or 0.01284049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,788,247 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

