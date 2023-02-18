Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $316.35 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $114.40 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $316.35 or 0.01281278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,782,880 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

