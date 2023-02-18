Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Tops One Day Volume of $43,735.72

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $14.14 billion and approximately $43,735.72 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,485,065,065 coins and its circulating supply is 34,643,763,169 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,485,065,064.783 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.40348658 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $40,475.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

