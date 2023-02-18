Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Reaches $0.0989 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $171.69 million and $125,494.04 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for $0.0989 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,075,875,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,736,036,384 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,075,841,249 with 1,736,001,876 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09957409 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $79,382.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars.

