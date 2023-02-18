Wrapped TRON Achieves Market Cap of $7.12 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $7.12 billion and $1.87 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.48 or 0.00423325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,921.15 or 0.28041823 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.07052181 USD and is up 4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,243,435.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

