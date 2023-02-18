X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.76

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and traded as high as $30.05. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 5,088,836 shares traded.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASHR. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 434.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter.

