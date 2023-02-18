Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,517 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after buying an additional 4,423,565 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 512.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,005,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,704,000 after purchasing an additional 875,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.24. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.51%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

