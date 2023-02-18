Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) PT Lowered to C$7.65

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$8.05 to C$7.65 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a tender rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$6.80 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$83.02.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

YRI opened at C$7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.89 billion and a PE ratio of 19.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.86. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Yamana Gold Increases Dividend

Yamana Gold Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

