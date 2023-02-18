YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to an outperform rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.53.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

