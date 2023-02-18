Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $46.05 on Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Zcash has a market cap of $751.94 million and $69.20 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $46.05 or 0.00186510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00070760 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00054614 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001655 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.