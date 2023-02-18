ZClassic Price Hits $0.0407 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0407 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $378,356.74 and approximately $165.47 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00186510 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00070760 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00054614 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001655 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.