ZEON (ZEON) Reaches Market Cap of $40.16 Million

ZEON (ZEON) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. ZEON has a market cap of $40.16 million and approximately $42,117.89 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00423553 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,914.11 or 0.28056929 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

