Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $132.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.41 and a 200-day moving average of $141.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $265.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.