1,095,957 Shares in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Acquired by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,095,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NBY opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

