14,426 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 925.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $31.25 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

