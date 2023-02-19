1eco Price Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. 1eco has a total market cap of $47.12 million and approximately $726.91 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1eco has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One 1eco token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1eco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.70 or 0.00424021 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,935.90 or 0.28090105 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About 1eco

1eco was first traded on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,844,786 tokens. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. The official website for 1eco is www.1eco.io. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco.

Buying and Selling 1eco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1eco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1eco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1eco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1eco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.