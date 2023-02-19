27,804 Shares in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 45.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBRX opened at $3.08 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

