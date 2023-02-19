33,000 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Bought by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 33,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 21.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,225,000 after purchasing an additional 301,899 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 8.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,628,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,601,000 after purchasing an additional 123,286 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,004,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 47,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.30 and a 12 month high of $179.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Amedisys Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.