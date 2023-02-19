350,000 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,000. Boston Scientific makes up about 2.6% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 126.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,893,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,647.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,893,626.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,647.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $5,243,367. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

