36,694 Shares in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Purchased by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCV. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp V Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

About Churchill Capital Corp V

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

